Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp (CVE:VRY) were down 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 20,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests in the petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It has working interests in four oil fields comprising 12,850 gross acres located in three onshore basins in Brazil. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro-Victory Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.