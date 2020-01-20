PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading 42.6% Higher This Week

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $6,094.00 and $687.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 42.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006306 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

