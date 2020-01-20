Pandacoin (PND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $22.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.