Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several research firms recently commented on OR. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE OR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 675,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of -0.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,924 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,720,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after purchasing an additional 995,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

