OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$4.11 and a 52-week high of C$11.30.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

