OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$4.11 and a 52-week high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

