Orbs Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Orbs has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $134,502.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,017,251,117 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

