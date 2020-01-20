Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $815,283.00 and $126.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

