Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million.

Several research firms recently commented on OSBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

OSBC stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $395.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

