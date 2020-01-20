OKB Reaches Market Cap of $116.87 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. OKB has a total market cap of $116.87 million and $120.38 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00033660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.35 or 0.05752636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026188 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127693 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003939 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

