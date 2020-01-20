Nxt Market Capitalization Tops $10.92 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Poloniex, Livecoin and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004837 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Indodax, Upbit, CoinEgg, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.