NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Shares of NXPI opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

