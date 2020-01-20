NPCoin (NPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.10 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001455 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $848.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00060866 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

