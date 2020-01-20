Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 96 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 104 target price on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 94.27.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.