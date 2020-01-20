Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s earnings. Northfield Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northfield Bancorp.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on NFBK. BidaskClub downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Northfield Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,451. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,557.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

