Neutral Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $81,110.00 and approximately $57,558.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.48 or 0.05742329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034120 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001287 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com . The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.