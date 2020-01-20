MyWish Trading 47.2% Higher This Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $86,006.00 and $15.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

