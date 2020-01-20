MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Receives $58.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSC. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

In related news, insider David Hore acquired 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $498,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,923,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,128,000 after acquiring an additional 254,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSC traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. 113,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.