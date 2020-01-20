Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 9146221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

