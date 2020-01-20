Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $105,158.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $105,158.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.03334345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

