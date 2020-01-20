Morgan Stanley Increases Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $77.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RARE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,858,000 after buying an additional 1,110,316 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 754,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 270,742 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,431,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 130,561 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

