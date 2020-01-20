MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.29 Million

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to announce $35.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.01 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $35.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $146.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.00 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $155.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIXT shares. ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 54,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,057. The company has a market cap of $333.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 114.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

