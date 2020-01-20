Mithril Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, DigiFinex, Ethfinex and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $275,478.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Ethfinex, BitForex, OKEx, DigiFinex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, FCoin, Bithumb and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

