MinexCoin (MNX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,007.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exmo and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $235,877.00 and approximately $41,007.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039736 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MNX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,524,323 coins and its circulating supply is 6,139,480 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

