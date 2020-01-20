Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$55.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$57.00 target price on Metro and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

TSE:MRU traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$54.47. The company had a trading volume of 337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.82. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59. Metro has a 1 year low of C$47.18 and a 1 year high of C$59.03.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

