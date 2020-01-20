Metadium Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $47,619.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bytex and Kucoin. In the last week, Metadium has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.03580087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00200455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bytex, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.