Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBSB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.57. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.