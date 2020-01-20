Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $677.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 54.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 20.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $673.01. The company had a trading volume of 355,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,574. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $322.82 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.