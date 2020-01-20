MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Up 11.9%

MaxCyte Inc (LON:MXCT) shares shot up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.79), 315,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16,058% from the average session volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.39. The company has a market cap of $78.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35.

MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based medicines and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

