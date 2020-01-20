Matthew Link Sells 3,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.10. 593,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,879. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

