Marvell Technology Group’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.52.
NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.49. 11,517,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,096,950. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,649,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
