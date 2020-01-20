Marvell Technology Group’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.52.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.49. 11,517,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,096,950. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,649,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

