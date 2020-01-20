LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Up 0.3%

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, 39,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 50,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LYNAS CORP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

