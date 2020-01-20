LUNA Market Capitalization Hits $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Coinone, GOPAX and Upbit. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUNA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.03628410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUNA is terra.money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, KuCoin, Bitrue, Upbit, GOPAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.