Loopring One Day Volume Tops $2.01 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, Binance, HitBTC and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $24.19 million and $2.01 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.03534136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00198614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,830,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Upbit, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, OKEx, YoBit, IDAX, Bitbns, Bittrex, Bithumb, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

