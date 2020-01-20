Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 1/17/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 54 ($0.71). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/9/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/27/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/27/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 55 ($0.72). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 57.90 ($0.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,561,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.99. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68.
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).
