LHT Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. LHT has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1,762.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038481 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006093 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000148 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

