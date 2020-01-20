Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $23.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 204,130 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,500,829.50. Also, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 122,077 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,179.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 941,937 shares of company stock valued at $16,793,606. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $280,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. 1,200,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,792. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

