LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Up 2%

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, approximately 16,191 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 2,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of LENDLEASE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

