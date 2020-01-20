LATOKEN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,679.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $24.55 million and approximately $3,679.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, COSS, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, COSS, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

