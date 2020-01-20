Kuai Token Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.87 or 0.03080652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00197604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,974,071 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.