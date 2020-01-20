KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Trading Up 1%

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.36 and last traded at $33.36, approximately 9,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

