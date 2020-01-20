KickCoin (KICK) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.03137288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Mercatox, Exmo, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

