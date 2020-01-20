Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.00 ($32.56).

Shares of ETR:JEN traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Monday, reaching €23.60 ($27.44). 197,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.90. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1-year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

