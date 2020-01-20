Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kelly Services by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,839. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

