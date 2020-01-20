Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 90108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$459.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Katanga Mining Ltd will post 0.146087 earnings per share for the current year.

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

