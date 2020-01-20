Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Kasikornbank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

About Kasikornbank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.