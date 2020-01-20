KAASO (KAASO) Price Down 63.7% Over Last Week

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One KAASO token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. KAASO has a market cap of $3,691.00 and $662.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KAASO has traded 63.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.03152113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00198219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KAASO Token Profile