Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 3,974,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,468.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,853 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

