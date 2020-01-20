Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JEN. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.00 ($32.56).

ETR JEN traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, reaching €23.84 ($27.72). 243,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a fifty-two week high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

