J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBHT opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $109.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Knight Equity downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.83.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

