IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Coineal, CoinZest and Kucoin. IOST has a total market cap of $64.76 million and approximately $25.79 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.53 or 0.05606406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033994 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128699 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001270 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Koinex, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bitrue, Binance, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Cobinhood, WazirX, BigONE, DragonEX, Coineal, Bithumb, Bitkub, IDAX, DDEX, ABCC, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Upbit, BitMart, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Kyber Network, CoinZest, BitMax, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

